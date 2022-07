Don't miss 50% off Adweek's Social Media Week Europe summit , Nov.7-8, with renowned marketing and content strategy leaders from VMLY&R , Wendy's , Spotify and more. Sign up before savings expire on Aug. 1 .

Twitter allows users to mute words and hashtags in order to stop seeing tweets containing those words and hashtags in their home feed. When a user mutes a word or hashtag, they will also no longer receive notifications about tweets that include that word or hashtag.