Twitter: How to Manage the Application's Data Usage

The Twitter mobile application features a Data Saver mode that will cause the app to use less data when users aren’t connected to Wi-Fi. In addition to offering this overall Data Saver mode, the Twitter mobile app gives users the ability to customize when certain kinds of high-quality content are displayed. That is, users can choose to only display certain kinds of high-quality content (like videos) when they’re connected to Wi-Fi, while still allowing other high-quality content (like images) to appear while using cellular data.