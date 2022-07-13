Platforms

Twitter: How to Leave a Conversation on Mobile

The Unmentioning feature allows users to 'untag' themselves from tweets

When a Twitter user leaves a conversation, their username will no longer be taggedTwitter
Twitter’s Unmentioning feature is now available to all users across all platforms. The feature allows users to “unmention” or “untag” themselves from tweets. When someone leaves a conversation on Twitter (that is, when someone untags themselves from a tweet or conversation), their username will remain in the tweet, but it will no longer be a link to their Twitter profile. In addition, other users won’t be able to mention them again in the same conversation. Finally, the user won’t receive any additional notifications about the conversation.

