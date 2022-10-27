Platforms

Twitter Extends Initiative With AFP to Spanish-Language Content in Latin America, Spain, US

It started in 2021 with Portuguese-language tweets in Brazil

Twitter has similar curation initiatives in place with The Associated Press and ReutersAFP
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

18 seconds ago

Twitter kicked off a pilot in Brazil last year with global news agency AFP to help elevate credible news and information in Portuguese, and the social network said Thursday that it is expanding the scope of that partnership to cover Spanish-language content curation in Latin America Spain and the U.S.

