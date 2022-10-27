Twitter Extends Initiative With AFP to Spanish-Language Content in Latin America, Spain, US

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

Twitter kicked off a pilot in Brazil last year with global news agency AFP to help elevate credible news and information in Portuguese, and the social network said Thursday that it is expanding the scope of that partnership to cover Spanish-language content curation in Latin America Spain and the U.S.