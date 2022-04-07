Platforms

Twitter Begins Testing Unmentioning Feature

Users can remove themselves from any tweet, including quote tweets and threads

'Don't @ me, bro,' at scaleTwitter
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

3 seconds ago

Why say, “Don’t @ me, bro,” to individual Twitter users when you can just have the social network do it for you?

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Platforms

Twitter Begins Testing Unmentioning Feature

By David Cohen

bill nye as a stop motion character

Sustainability

Coca-Cola Wants You to Recycle Soda Bottles. That Won’t Keep Plastics Out of Your Body

By Kathryn Lundstrom

Chat & Messaging

WhatsApp, IFCN Team Up on ‘Spread the Facts Grant Program’

By David Cohen

Platforms

Meta Now Requires Developers of New Apps to Confirm Ownership of Existing Android, iOS Apps

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All


Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


How Publisher Audits Reduce Fraud Risk and Improve ROI


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like


Spend Less Time Digging Through Data and More Time Taking Action


5 Soft Skills to Use for a Successful Upfront Season and Beyond

By Pam Zucker


An Inside Look at Volvo’s Successful Podcast Advertising Strategy

By Juliette Ferrara


The Future Is Bright for Brands That Master Sports Advertising

By Matt Whitteker, CEO, MILLIONS.co