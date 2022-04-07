Platforms Twitter Begins Testing Unmentioning Feature Users can remove themselves from any tweet, including quote tweets and threads 'Don't @ me, bro,' at scaleTwitter By David Cohen3 seconds ago Why say, “Don’t @ me, bro,” to individual Twitter users when you can just have the social network do it for you? David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Platforms Twitter Begins Testing Unmentioning Feature By David Cohen Sustainability Coca-Cola Wants You to Recycle Soda Bottles. That Won’t Keep Plastics Out of Your Body By Kathryn Lundstrom Chat & Messaging WhatsApp, IFCN Team Up on ‘Spread the Facts Grant Program’ By David Cohen Platforms Meta Now Requires Developers of New Apps to Confirm Ownership of Existing Android, iOS Apps By David Cohen Microlearning View All Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox How Publisher Audits Reduce Fraud Risk and Improve ROI Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right You Might Like Spend Less Time Digging Through Data and More Time Taking Action 5 Soft Skills to Use for a Successful Upfront Season and Beyond By Pam Zucker An Inside Look at Volvo’s Successful Podcast Advertising Strategy By Juliette Ferrara The Future Is Bright for Brands That Master Sports Advertising By Matt Whitteker, CEO, MILLIONS.co