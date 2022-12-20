Twitter Begins Pilot Test of Twitter Blue for Business

Building on its most recent official rollout of subscription service Twitter Blue, Twitter began a pilot test of Twitter Blue for Business with a select group of businesses.

A square company badge will appear next to the display name of businesses in the pilot, and Oreo already had some fun with that design element.

Us after seeing our new profile picture pic.twitter.com/h0a71i7TyE — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) December 19, 2022

Individual users can subscribe to Twitter Blue for $8 per month on the web or $11 per month on iOS. No details were available on the subscription cost for Twitter Blue for Business, and the company no longer has a media relations department to respond to queries.

Twitter Blue for Business on the left, Twitter Blue on the right Twitter

Companies subscribing to Twitter Blue for Business can link affiliated brands, businesses and individuals to the account, and those accounts will display a small badge of the parent company’s profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark.

Twitter explained in a blog post, “By creating this connection, we’re making it possible for businesses to create networks within their own organizations—on Twitter. Businesses can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams. Journalists, sports team players or movie characters can all be affiliated. You name it, we got it. Each affiliate will be verified and officially linked to their parent handle based on a list provided by the parent business. We will share any new criteria, pricing or process as we update them.”

The company added that it plans “to layer more value into the offering” in the future.