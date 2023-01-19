Twitter Begins Offering Discounted Annual Twitter Blue Subscriptions

Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.
Twitter users who are confident enough that Twitter and its Twitter Blue subscription option will still be around in 12 months can take advantage of a slight discount on the latter.
The social network began offering annual rates for Twitter Blue in all markets where it is available for those purchasing the service via the web.
The subscription service now costs:
- Australia: 19 Australian dollars per month via Android or iOS, 13 per month via the web, 135 per year via the web
- Canada: 15 Canadian dollars per month via Android or iOS, 10 per month via the web, 105 per year via the web
- Japan: 1,380 yen per month via Android or iOS, 980 yen per month via the web, 1,280 yen per year via the web
- New Zealand: 19 New Zealand dollars per month via Android or iOS, 13 per month via the web, 135 per year via the web
- U.K.: 11 pounds per month via Android or iOS, eight pounds per month via the web, 84 pounds per year via the web
- U.S.: $11 per month via Android or iOS, $8 per month via the web, $84 per year via the web