Blockchain Twitter Adds New Payment Options to Its Tips Feature Users can now add an Ethereum address Tips now works with Barter by Flutterwave (Africa), Paga (Nigeria) and Paytm (India)Twitter By David Cohen5 mins ago Twitter added new payment options to its Twitter Tips monetization feature. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Blockchain David Marcus to Leave Meta and Its Novi Cryptocurrency Wallet Initiative By David Cohen Blockchain Facebook-Spearheaded Libra Cryptocurrency May Finally Debut in January 2021 By David Cohen Blockchain Facebook-Led Diem Association Cryptocurrency Project Pivots Again By David Cohen Media Bloomberg Media Reaches Global Multiyear Renewal of Twitter Content Partnership By David Cohen Microlearning View All Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers? Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care You Might Like These Are the Trends That Will Shape CTV Ad Spend in 2022 By Tubi Brands Seem to Be Talking More and More About Love… But What Does That Really Mean? By Sheena Vira 6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari Can the Digital Ad Experience Be Saved? By Viant