Blockchain

Twitter Adds New Payment Options to Its Tips Feature

Users can now add an Ethereum address

Tips now works with Barter by Flutterwave (Africa), Paga (Nigeria) and Paytm (India)Twitter
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

5 mins ago

Twitter added new payment options to its Twitter Tips monetization feature.

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Blockchain

David Marcus to Leave Meta and Its Novi Cryptocurrency Wallet Initiative

By David Cohen

Blockchain

Facebook-Spearheaded Libra Cryptocurrency May Finally Debut in January 2021

By David Cohen

Blockchain

Facebook-Led Diem Association Cryptocurrency Project Pivots Again

By David Cohen

Media

Bloomberg Media Reaches Global Multiyear Renewal of Twitter Content Partnership

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like


These Are the Trends That Will Shape CTV Ad Spend in 2022

By Tubi


Brands Seem to Be Talking More and More About Love… But What Does That Really Mean?

By Sheena Vira


6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV

By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari


Can the Digital Ad Experience Be Saved?

By Viant