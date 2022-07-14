Streaming & OTT TwitchCon Set for July 16, 17 in Amsterdam The convention for the platform’s community and creators returns for the first time since 2019 Sponsors include Amazon Game Studios, Amazon Prime Video, Intel, Lenovo, Noblechairs, Razer, StockX, Team 17 and ViewSonicTwitch By David Cohen9 seconds ago TwitchCon is back for the first time since 2019, set for July 16 and 17 in Amsterdam. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles