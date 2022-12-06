Twitch Details Several Analytics Updates

Twitch detailed updates to the Analytics section of its Creator Dashboard that will roll out to all of its streamers by the end of December.

The Amazon-owned streaming platform said it separated its three Insights pages—Achievements, Channel Analytics and Stream Summary—into six: Achievements, Discovery, Earnings, Engagement, Overview and Stream Summary, adding that its early testing found that it helped improve the way streamers find the data they need by 86%.

On the Stream Summary page, Twitch updated the design of the email it sends to creators after each stream, adding more data and providing guidance on the questions streamer should be asking when browsing their Analytics.

Starting Tuesday, all streamers have access to a Category Suggestions panel, which recommends categories that are “well-loved” and watched by viewers but underutilized by streamers.

Twitch

The panel will also include estimated ranked position on the category page and the number of channels streaming in the category, and Twitch said its algorithm is being optimized o deliver more personalized suggestions.

Analytics are coming to Twitch’s mobile application, starting with Stream Summary, and the platform said it is working toward parity with its web analytics over time.

Twitch

More metrics are being added to the Chat Activity panel Twitch introduced earlier this year to give streamers a wider picture of engagement from their viewers.

Twitch’s new Viewer Engagement panel lets streamers see the moments that drove the most chats, clips created, new viewers, subscriptions and other activity, and the platform said it will refine the panel from five-minute increments to shorter ones for better accuracy.

On the Discovery page, a new Referrals graph will show streamers how viewers landed on their channel from sources outside of the Twitch platform so that they get a better handle on which channels to invest in for discovery.

Twitch

Twitch also provided an overview of updates it is eyeing for the coming months.

Streamers can already see which tags helped drive people to their streams via the Tags panel in Channel Analytics or the Viewer Discovery portion of Insights, and the platform said it will experiment with adding impressions generated by those tags.

Twitch defined an impression as a viewer seeing a channel within a tag-filtered browse page or search result, and it said streamers will be able to see up to 10 tags within the timeframe selected. This test will start out on the web, with mobile to be added down the line.

In early 2023, Twitch plans to experiment with giving streamers data on the best days and times to stream in various games or categories, in order to help them reach more viewers, as well as providing audience retention data so streamers can understand how they are engaging and retaining new and existing viewers.

Twitch wrote in a blog post Tuesday, “Streamers who have taken part in our experiments over the past month have shared how they’d like more directional guidance and education on how to apply this data so that they can make improvements to their channel strategy. With that, we’ll also be releasing lesson plans, case studies, videos and tips next to data to help streamers build out their content strategy, set smart goals, run experiments and measure their growth.”