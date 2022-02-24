Platforms

Tumblr Lets Users Pay for Ad-Free Browsing Experience

$4.99 per month or $39.99 per year

The annual fee is equivalent to a 33% discount, or four free monthsTumblr
By David Cohen

2 seconds ago

Tumblr users can now pay $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year for an ad-free browsing experience.

