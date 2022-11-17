TikTok Nears Beta Version of Platform Research API

TikTok is readying a beta version of the platform research API (application-programming interface) it began developing in July.

The company said in a blog post that it asked members of its Content and Safety Advisory Councils with expertise in emerging technologies, hateful behavior, misinformation and violent extremism to test an early version of the API, giving them access to public data and gathering their feedback on usability and the overall experience.

TikTok is also developing a content moderation API.