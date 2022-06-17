Platforms

TikTok Looks to Counter Report That US User Data Was Repeatedly Accessed in China

The video creation platform said Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is now the default storage option, with backup from data centers in the US, Singapore

Where data is stored and who has access to that data are two different questionsluismmolina/iStock
By David Cohen

49 seconds ago

Albert Calamug, who works on U.S. security public policy for TikTok, emphasized in a blog post Friday that all U.S. user data has been stored in its data centers in the U.S. and Singapore, adding that 100% of U.S. user traffic is now being routed to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, with the data centers being used for backup. But is some of it making its way to China, anyway?

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

