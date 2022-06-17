TikTok Looks to Counter Report That US User Data Was Repeatedly Accessed in China

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.
Albert Calamug, who works on U.S. security public policy for TikTok, emphasized in a blog post Friday that all U.S. user data has been stored in its data centers in the U.S. and Singapore, adding that 100% of U.S. user traffic is now being routed to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, with the data centers being used for backup. But is some of it making its way to China, anyway?