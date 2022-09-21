Platforms

TikTok: How to Use TikTok Now

The feature encourages users to share one post per day at an exact time

TikTok users will receive a prompt every dayTikTok
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

44 seconds ago

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.).

TikTok recently began testing its BeReal clone, TikTok Now, which encourages creators to share a live look at their lives once per day. TikTok will send users a notification once per day, and users will be encouraged to share their TikTok Now post within three minutes of receiving the notification. Each TikTok Now post can contain a 10-second video or static image, which is captured using the front- and back-facing cameras on the user’s device simultaneously.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
A computer screen showing H&R Blocks website next to the Ogilvy logo
Accounts

Ogilvy Continues Hot Streak, Snagging H&R Block Without a Formal Review

By Jameson Fleming

La Laitière extends famous Vermeer painting The Milkmaid
Artificial Intelligence

Nestlé Brand Is Latest to Venture Into Brave New World of AI Art Direction

By Brittaney Kiefer

Platforms

Domo Marks 10 Years of Looking at What Happens Online in 1 Minute

By David Cohen

Havas Bolsters Ecommerce Arm With Expert Edge Acquisition
Ecommerce

Havas Bolsters Ecommerce Arm With Expert Edge Acquisition

By Rebecca Stewart

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

The Advertising Opportunity Within Mobile Games

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

You Might Like

How Crunchyroll, Hasbro and Mastercard Tap Fandoms

By Melissa Schumer, President of Digital Entertainment and Gaming, RCPMK

Is Premium Direct Supply the Answer to Making Programmatic Less Complicated? 

By Michael Zacharski, CEO, EMX by Big Village

Mastering Identity Unlocks the Promise of Addressability

By TransUnion

Confessions of a Confused Consumer

By PayPal