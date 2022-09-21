TikTok: How to Use TikTok Now

TikTok recently began testing its BeReal clone, TikTok Now, which encourages creators to share a live look at their lives once per day. TikTok will send users a notification once per day, and users will be encouraged to share their TikTok Now post within three minutes of receiving the notification. Each TikTok Now post can contain a 10-second video or static image, which is captured using the front- and back-facing cameras on the user’s device simultaneously.