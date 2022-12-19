TikTok: How to Use the Santa Text-to-Speech Voice

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.
Ahead of Christmas, TikTok released a “Santa” text-to-speech voice that will allow users to have Santa Claus read the text in their videos.
Our guide will show you how to use the Santa text-to-speech voice in the TikTok application.
Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.
Step 1: On TikTok’s video editing screen, tap the text icon (the “Aa” icon) on the right side of the screen.
Step 2: Type your desired text.
Step 3: Tap the “text-to-speech” icon (the icon of a person speaking) near the left side of the screen.
Step 4: Tap the “Santa” text-to-speech voice. Note: If you don’t see the Santa option, tap the “Christmas” tab to see it.
Step 5: Tap “Done” in the top-right corner of the screen.
From there, you can continue editing your text and post as you normally would.