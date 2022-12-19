Social How-To

TikTok: How to Use the Santa Text-to-Speech Voice

Users can celebrate Christmas in their videos

Straight from the mouth of St. Nickstocknroll/iStock
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

46 seconds ago

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.

Ahead of Christmas, TikTok released a “Santa” text-to-speech voice that will allow users to have Santa Claus read the text in their videos.

Our guide will show you how to use the Santa text-to-speech voice in the TikTok application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: On TikTok’s video editing screen, tap the text icon (the “Aa” icon) on the right side of the screen.

image

Step 2: Type your desired text.

image

Step 3: Tap the “text-to-speech” icon (the icon of a person speaking) near the left side of the screen.

image

Step 4: Tap the “Santa” text-to-speech voice. Note: If you don’t see the Santa option, tap the “Christmas” tab to see it.

image

Step 5: Tap “Done” in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

From there, you can continue editing your text and post as you normally would.

image

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles