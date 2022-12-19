TikTok: How to Use the Santa Text-to-Speech Voice

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Ahead of Christmas, TikTok released a “Santa” text-to-speech voice that will allow users to have Santa Claus read the text in their videos.

Our guide will show you how to use the Santa text-to-speech voice in the TikTok application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: On TikTok’s video editing screen, tap the text icon (the “Aa” icon) on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Type your desired text.

Step 3: Tap the “text-to-speech” icon (the icon of a person speaking) near the left side of the screen.

Step 4: Tap the “Santa” text-to-speech voice. Note: If you don’t see the Santa option, tap the “Christmas” tab to see it.

Step 5: Tap “Done” in the top-right corner of the screen.

From there, you can continue editing your text and post as you normally would.