TikTok: How to Use Clear Mode

This feature temporarily hides portions of the application's user interface

This may help viewers if a creator adds their own captions or text to a video, but these details are covered up by TikTok's UIWachiwit/iStock
By Brandy Shaul

16 mins ago

TikTok allows users to turn on “Clear Mode” while viewing a video in the video-sharing application. When Clear Mode is activated, many elements of TikTok’s user interface are temporarily hidden so that they don’t appear on top of the video. This may help viewers if a creator adds their own captions or text to a video, but these details are covered up by TikTok’s UI.

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

