TikTok: How to Turn On Screen Time Break Reminders

Users can choose to be notified after 5 to 60 minutes in the app

TikTok users can receive a reminder to "take a break" after a set amount of timeTikTok
By Brandy Shaul

5 mins ago

TikTok allows users to turn on screen time break reminders that will notify them when it’s time to take a break from the video-sharing application. When turning on these reminders, users can decide how long the app will wait before sending a notification. Users can choose a time limit between five and 60 minutes.

