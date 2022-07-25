TikTok: How to Turn On Screen Time Break Reminders

Don't miss 50% off Adweek's Social Media Week Europe summit , Nov.7-8, with renowned marketing and content strategy leaders from VMLY&R , Wendy's , Spotify and more. Sign up before savings expire on Aug. 1 .

TikTok allows users to turn on screen time break reminders that will notify them when it’s time to take a break from the video-sharing application. When turning on these reminders, users can decide how long the app will wait before sending a notification. Users can choose a time limit between five and 60 minutes.