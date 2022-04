Don't miss Social Media Week! . Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC. .

TikTok’s Watch History feature allows users to see the videos they’ve watched in the past seven days. Users can clear their Watch History whenever they want, and they can also turn off the Watch History feature entirely.