TikTok: How to Turn Off Auto Volume Adjustment

By default, TikTok’s “Auto Volume Adjustment” feature will automatically adjust the volume of videos when you first open the TikTok application, “especially” if the app feels that your device’s volume is set too high. However, you have the option to turn this feature off, if you’d prefer.