TikTok: How to Remove Your Synced Contacts From the App

TikTok allows users to sync their device’s contact list with the TikTok mobile application in order to find any of their contacts who also use the video-sharing platform. After a user syncs their contacts with the TikTok app, their contacts will be synced again periodically to keep them up to date going forward.