TikTok: How to Manage Your Active Devices

As part of its security features, TikTok allows users to view every device where their account is currently logged in. If users see a device that doesn’t look familiar, they can delete the device from the list, which will log their account out from that platform.

Our guide will show you how to manage your active devices in the TikTok mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: On your TikTok profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Settings and privacy.”

Step 3: Tap “Security.”

Step 4: Tap “Manage devices.”

Step 5: If you see a device you don’t recognize, or you just want to log out of a specific device, tap the garbage can icon to the right of the device to logout from that device.

Step 6: Tap “Remove” on the confirmation window that appears.