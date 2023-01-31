Platforms

TikTok: How to Manage Your Active Devices

Users can view the platform(s) where their account is logged in

TikTok users can view where their account is logged inTikTok
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

33 seconds ago

Join TV, media, marketing and tech leaders for Adweek Convergent TV, Mar. 21–22. Virtual and in-person passes available. 50% off through Feb. 6.

As part of its security features, TikTok allows users to view every device where their account is currently logged in. If users see a device that doesn’t look familiar, they can delete the device from the list, which will log their account out from that platform.

Our guide will show you how to manage your active devices in the TikTok mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: On your TikTok profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Settings and privacy.”

image

Step 3: Tap “Security.”

image

Step 4: Tap “Manage devices.”

image

Step 5: If you see a device you don’t recognize, or you just want to log out of a specific device, tap the garbage can icon to the right of the device to logout from that device.

image

Step 6: Tap “Remove” on the confirmation window that appears.

image

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles