Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.) .

TikTok Now encourages every TikTok user to share a post at an exact time each day. If you share a TikTok Now post and later decide that you want to delete it, our guide will show you how to do just that.