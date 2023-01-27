TikTok: How to Change Your Push Notifications Settings

TikTok allows users to receive push notifications when certain actions take place in the photo- and video-sharing application. For instance, users can receive a notification when another user sends them a direct message.

The TikTok app allows users to change their push notifications settings so they’ll only receive the notifications they’re interested in.

Our guide will show you how to change your push notifications settings in the TikTok mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.