TikTok: How to Clear Your Cache

The TikTok mobile application allows users to clear their cache on the video-sharing platform in order to free up space on their device.

Our guide will show you how to clear your cache in the TikTok mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: On your TikTok profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Settings and privacy.”

Step 3: Scroll down to the “Cache & Cellular” section and tap “Free up space.”

Step 4: Tap the “Clear” button to the right of “Cache.”

Step 5: Tap the “Clear” button on the confirmation window that appears to clear your cache.

This guide was first published in April 2019 and was updated in February 2023.