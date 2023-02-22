Platforms

TikTok: How to Clear Your Cache

Users can free up space on their device

TikTok is a video-sharing app on iOS and AndroidTikTok
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

3 mins ago

35% off Convergent TV ends Feb. 27. Learn new tactics for TV and streaming with the pros at AMC, Bravo, YouTube and more March 21–22.  Register now.

The TikTok mobile application allows users to clear their cache on the video-sharing platform in order to free up space on their device.

Our guide will show you how to clear your cache in the TikTok mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: On your TikTok profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Settings and privacy.”

image

Step 3: Scroll down to the “Cache & Cellular” section and tap “Free up space.”

image

Step 4: Tap the “Clear” button to the right of “Cache.”

image

Step 5: Tap the “Clear” button on the confirmation window that appears to clear your cache.

image

This guide was first published in April 2019 and was updated in February 2023.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles