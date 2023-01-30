Platforms

TikTok: How to Change Who Can Duet With You

Users can prevent others from using this feature with their content

TikTok is a video-sharing app on iOS and AndroidTikTok
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

57 seconds ago

Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

TikTok allows users to create “Duets” with other users’ videos. However, creators can turn off this feature so other users can’t create duets with their content.

Our guide will show you how to change who can duet with your videos in the TikTok mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: On your TikTok profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Settings and privacy” at the bottom of the screen.

image

Step 3: Tap “Privacy.”

image

Step 4: Under the “Interactions” section, tap “Duet.”

image

Step 5: Tap “Everyone,” “Followers that you follow back” or “Only me,” depending on your preference.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles