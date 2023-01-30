TikTok: How to Change Who Can Duet With You

TikTok allows users to create “Duets” with other users’ videos. However, creators can turn off this feature so other users can’t create duets with their content.

Our guide will show you how to change who can duet with your videos in the TikTok mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: On your TikTok profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Settings and privacy” at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Tap “Privacy.”

Step 4: Under the “Interactions” section, tap “Duet.”

Step 5: Tap “Everyone,” “Followers that you follow back” or “Only me,” depending on your preference.