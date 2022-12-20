TikTok Answers the Question, ‘Why Am I Seeing This Video?’

TikTok is releasing a new feature aimed at providing clarity on why a specific video appeared in a user’s For You feed.

Users can go to the share panel on a video in the For You feed and tap “Why this video,” which will bring up reasons why that particular piece of content was recommended for them.

Those reasons may include:

User interactions, such as content they watch, like or share; comments they post; or searches

Accounts they follow or suggested accounts

Content posted recently in their region

Popular content in their region

TikTok

TikTok said in a blog post Tuesday, “TikTok For You feeds enable people to discover an incredible diversity of ideas, creators, products and entertainment. Our system recommends content by ranking videos based on a combination of factors based on your activity on our app, which includes adjusting for things you indicate you’re not interested in. Our goal is to serve a range of relevant and entertaining content. To help people understand why a particular video has been recommended to them, we’re rolling out a new tool over the coming weeks.”