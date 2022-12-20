Platforms

TikTok Answers the Question, ‘Why Am I Seeing This Video?’

The platform is rolling out a way to bring more clarity to its For You feed

Why? Well ...TikTok
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

7 seconds ago


TikTok is releasing a new feature aimed at providing clarity on why a specific video appeared in a user’s For You feed.

Users can go to the share panel on a video in the For You feed and tap “Why this video,” which will bring up reasons why that particular piece of content was recommended for them.

Those reasons may include:

  • User interactions, such as content they watch, like or share; comments they post; or searches
  • Accounts they follow or suggested accounts
  • Content posted recently in their region
  • Popular content in their region

TikTok

TikTok said in a blog post Tuesday, “TikTok For You feeds enable people to discover an incredible diversity of ideas, creators, products and entertainment. Our system recommends content by ranking videos based on a combination of factors based on your activity on our app, which includes adjusting for things you indicate you’re not interested in. Our goal is to serve a range of relevant and entertaining content. To help people understand why a particular video has been recommended to them, we’re rolling out a new tool over the coming weeks.”

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles