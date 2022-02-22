Ad Tech

The Wall Street Journal Touts First-Party Data as Key to Repeat Media Buys

Advertisers were 37% more likely to renew if their prior campaigns used first-party data

WSJ logo
The Wall Street Journal uses first-party data to create more than 70% of the audience segments it sells marketers.The Wall Street Journal
Headshot of Mark Stenberg
By Mark Stenberg

5 mins ago

The Wall Street Journal welcomes its cookieless future, and advertisers have taken notice.

Headshot of Mark Stenberg

Mark Stenberg

Mark Stenberg is Adweek's media reporter.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

BuzzFeed is the Latest Publisher Adopting Yahoo's Third-Party Cookie Replacement

Media

BuzzFeed is the Latest Publisher Adopting Yahoo’s Third-Party Cookie Replacement

By Mark Stenberg

Publishers Feel Better Prepped for the Post-Cookie Future, New Data Finds

Ad Tech

Publishers Feel Better Prepped for the Post-Cookie Future, New Data Finds

By Mark Stenberg

Ads.txt

Ad Tech

To Prune Ads.Txt Files, Publishers Are Turning to New Tools

By Mark Stenberg

Yahoo Introduces Its Cookieless ID, Next-Gen Solutions, for the Open Web

Ad Tech

Yahoo Introduces Its Cookieless ID, Next-Gen Solutions, for the Open Web

By Mark Stenberg

Microlearning
View All


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like


2022 Working Mothers of the Year

By Adweek Content Studio


How Synthetic Voice Simplifies Inclusive Content Production

By Sean King, SVP, Commercial Services, Veritone


These Are the Trends That Will Shape CTV Ad Spend in 2022

By Tubi


6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV

By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari