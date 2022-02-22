Ad Tech The Wall Street Journal Touts First-Party Data as Key to Repeat Media Buys Advertisers were 37% more likely to renew if their prior campaigns used first-party data The Wall Street Journal uses first-party data to create more than 70% of the audience segments it sells marketers.The Wall Street Journal By Mark Stenberg5 mins ago The Wall Street Journal welcomes its cookieless future, and advertisers have taken notice. Mark Stenberg @markstenberg3 mark.stenberg@adweek.com Mark Stenberg is Adweek's media reporter. Recommended articles Related Articles Media BuzzFeed is the Latest Publisher Adopting Yahoo’s Third-Party Cookie Replacement By Mark Stenberg Ad Tech Publishers Feel Better Prepped for the Post-Cookie Future, New Data Finds By Mark Stenberg Ad Tech To Prune Ads.Txt Files, Publishers Are Turning to New Tools By Mark Stenberg Ad Tech Yahoo Introduces Its Cookieless ID, Next-Gen Solutions, for the Open Web By Mark Stenberg Microlearning View All Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers? Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care You Might Like 2022 Working Mothers of the Year By Adweek Content Studio How Synthetic Voice Simplifies Inclusive Content Production By Sean King, SVP, Commercial Services, Veritone These Are the Trends That Will Shape CTV Ad Spend in 2022 By Tubi 6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari