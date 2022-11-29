Adweek Podcasts

The Creator Economy Is Entering the Metaverse and Claiming Territory

Joystick co-founders Michael Le and Robin DeFay talk about Web3 and their gaming platform

A Young Influentials graphic featuring a photo of Michael Le and Robin DeFay
Joystick is a next-generation gaming ecosystem that empowers users to elevate themselves in the Web3 space.Adweek
By Colin Daniels

The metaverse is still something many of us struggle to understand. Thanks to creators who are teaching us more about it, like Michael Le, we’re starting to put the pieces of this complex puzzle together.

Le is known for making dance videos and trend-centric content with his family on platforms like TikTok. Now he’s ready to take the next step and start creating on Web3.

Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Le and Robin DeFay to talk about Joystick, the company they founded together. Joystick is a next-generation gaming ecosystem that empowers users to become business owners, professional gamers and content creators in the Web3 space.

