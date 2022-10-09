The onward march of tech development has led to some mixed results this year. The continued heralding of Web3 has only some nascent use cases, with Meta’s Quest 2 (our Hottest Gadget) serving as the gateway to more mainstream adoption of the metaverse, and Roblox (Hottest Platform) making more concerted moves to make it marketer-friendly. While the posturing between Elon Musk and Twitter (Hottest Obsession) held our attention for all the wrong reasons, there’s cause to be hopeful for our tech-filled futures. That could be the swelling popularity of the algorithm-rejecting photo-posting app BeReal (Hottest App) or the trend toward pre-loved, sustainable shopping, shown by the growth of Etsy-owned Depop (Hottest Shopping Platform). From the most talked about, most compulsive, and, in some cases, most progressive, here is Adweek’s 2022 Digital & Tech Hot List. —Lucinda Southern