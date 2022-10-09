Hot List

The 2022 Digital & Tech Hot List: The Future Is Now, Thanks to These Players and Platforms

BeReal, Roblox and Depop are among the brands shaking up the space

VR headshot and bereal on a phone in first panel on left; creator drew afualo in middle panel; depop app on phone screen in third panel on right
Celebrating the most talked about, most compulsive, and, in some cases, most progressive digital & tech innovators of the year.Adweek, BeReal, Meta, Roblox, Depop, Lindy Lin
Headshot of Adweek Staff
By Adweek Staff

6 mins ago

Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%.

The onward march of tech development has led to some mixed results this year. The continued heralding of Web3 has only some nascent use cases, with Meta’s Quest 2 (our Hottest Gadget) serving as the gateway to more mainstream adoption of the metaverse, and Roblox (Hottest Platform) making more concerted moves to make it marketer-friendly. While the posturing between Elon Musk and Twitter (Hottest Obsession) held our attention for all the wrong reasons, there’s cause to be hopeful for our tech-filled futures. That could be the swelling popularity of the algorithm-rejecting photo-posting app BeReal (Hottest App) or the trend toward pre-loved, sustainable shopping, shown by the growth of Etsy-owned Depop (Hottest Shopping Platform). From the most talked about, most compulsive, and, in some cases, most progressive, here is Adweek’s 2022 Digital & Tech Hot List. —Lucinda Southern

Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Oct. 10, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Adweek Staff

Adweek Staff

Recommended articles