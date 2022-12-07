Tastemade and Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Want Viewers to 'Bake a Difference'

Video food network Tastemade together with Kellogg’s Corn Flakes have launched a campaign and competition, “Baking a Difference.” The campaign calls for five bakers to compete for the best holiday cookie recipe, part of the media company’s goal to inspire its audiences to take action from its content.

For the competition, five bakeries across the U.S. have been picked to compete for the best cookie recipe, incorporating Kellogg’s Corn Flakes.

Participating bakeries include Fat and Flour from Los Angeles, CA, The Sweet Boutique from Houston, TX, Big Fat Cookie in Chicago, Il, Crust Vegan Bakery from Philadelphia, PA and Sugar Shane’s from Atlanta, GA. According to Tastemade head of partner experience and operations Al Hawes, Tastemade prioritized selecting minority or women-owned bakeries.

“We believe that brands need to go beyond advertising and inspire people to take action,” Hawes said, adding that audiences look to Tastemade’s content to try something new, with 80% of Tastemade’s streaming audience trying one or more of its recipes.

The campaign highlighting the bakeries and the competition is currently live across social platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, including the social channels of Kellogg’s and Tastemade.

The best recipe will be judged by RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Ross Mathews in a short video produced by Tastemade, the winner will also get $10,000 to donate to a charity of choice, and TikTok creators will be challenged to use the recipe.

The video, showcasing all five cookies and announcing the winner of the Corn Flakes Holiday Cookie Sleigh competition, will be released in late December. Media agency Starcom, which has Kellogg’s as a client in the U.S., worked on the campaign.

“With the economy being the way it is, there’s a real focus on making sure you’re reaching the right audience, the audience that’s going to take action against your messaging and where it’s not about advertising but actually about inspiring,” Hawes told Adweek.

This is the first time Tastemade has worked with Kellogg’s, it’s also the first time the media company has run a holiday bake-off competition.

“Whenever we can combine head, heart and soul, we find that we can really resonate with our audience,” Hawes said. “That’s really the Tastemade difference.”

Last month, Tastemade launched a new streaming channel, Tastemade Home, geared towards homeowners and renters. Adweek reported it saw a more than 80% year-over-year increase in views and engagement in its home social channels. Currently, Tastemade has more than 300 million monthly viewers on digital, mobile and streaming TV and 700 million minutes of its content is watched each month, according to the company.