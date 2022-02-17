Chat & Messaging

Snapchatters Will Be Able to Change Their Usernames Starting Feb. 23

The platform called it a highly requested feature

Changing a username has no impact on a Snapchatter’s friends list, Memories, Snapcode or Snap scoreSnap Inc.
By David Cohen

5 mins ago

Starting Feb. 23, Snapchatters will be able to change their usernames on the application.

