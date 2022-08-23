Snapchat+: How to Turn On the Snapchat+ Badge

At Social Media Week Europe , 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove , Ogilvy , Wendy's , Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.) .

Snapchat+ is Snap Inc.’s premium subscription service that gives subscribers access to exclusive and experimental features on the social networking platform. After a user signs up for Snapchat+, they’ll have the option to add a “Snapchat+ Badge” to their profile that will show other users they’ve subscribed to Snapchat+. This badge will appear next to the user’s display name in the Snapchat app.