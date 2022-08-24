Chat & Messaging

Snapchat+: How to Turn Off Ghost Trails

Subscribers can see where their friends have been in the past day

When a subscriber turns off the Ghost Trails feature, they will no longer be able to see their friends' Ghost Trails on Snap MapSnap Inc.
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

35 seconds ago

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.).

Snap Inc.’s Snapchat+ premium subscription service gives subscribers access to a series of exclusive and experimental features in the Snapchat application. One of these features is called “Ghost Trails,” and it allows subscribers to see where their friends have traveled over the past 24 hours on Snap Map.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Two side-by-side photos of Dogwalkers pre-rolls—one with five joints next to the case and the other featuring a dog and a case
Cannabis

Copycat Causes Dogfight: Cannabis Titans Troll Each Other Over ‘Knock Off’ Brand

By T.L. Stanley

Audio & Podcasting

Will Arnett, Wondery and Amazon Amp Partner on Formula 1 Podcast 

By Meseret Ambachew

Platforms

Instagram: How to Stop Your Stories From Being Archivedicon-image

By Brandy Shaul

Platforms

Twitter Forms New Health Products and Services Team

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like

The Evolving Conversation on Health and Wellness

By Twitter

How Hybrid Shopping Is Shaping the 2022 Holiday Season

By Karin Tracy

Why Marketers Can No Longer Ignore Data Governance

By Neustar

It’s Almost 2023—Why Is Bias in Ad Tech Still an Issue?

By Crystal Park, Head of B-to-B Marketing, IBM Watson Advertising