Snapchat+: How to Turn Off Ghost Trails

Snap Inc.’s Snapchat+ premium subscription service gives subscribers access to a series of exclusive and experimental features in the Snapchat application. One of these features is called “Ghost Trails,” and it allows subscribers to see where their friends have traveled over the past 24 hours on Snap Map.