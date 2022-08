At Social Media Week Europe , 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove , Ogilvy , Wendy's , Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.) .

Snap Inc. introduced Snapchat+ in June, a premium subscription service that gives subscribers access to exclusive features in the Snapchat application, such as the ability to choose from custom app icons, use exclusive Bitmoji backgrounds for their in-app Bitmoji and more.