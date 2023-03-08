Augmented Reality

Snapchat: How to Clear Your Shopping History on Mobile

Users can remove the products they've recently browsed

Snapchat users can clear their shopping history at any timeSnap Inc.
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

1 min ago

As users browse products in the Snapchat mobile application, the app will keep track of these products in their Shopping History. Users have the option to clear their Shopping History at any time.

Our guide will show you how to clear your Shopping History while using the Snapchat mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Snapchat app on iOS.

Step 1: On Snapchat’s camera screen, tap your profile picture in the top-left corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 3: Scroll down to the “Privacy Controls” section and tap “Clear Data.”

image

Step 4: Tap “Clear Shopping History.”

image

Step 5: Tap “Okay” on the confirmation window that appears to clear your shopping history.

image

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

