Snapchat: How to Clear Your Shopping History on Mobile

As users browse products in the Snapchat mobile application, the app will keep track of these products in their Shopping History. Users have the option to clear their Shopping History at any time.

Our guide will show you how to clear your Shopping History while using the Snapchat mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Snapchat app on iOS.

Step 1: On Snapchat’s camera screen, tap your profile picture in the top-left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Scroll down to the “Privacy Controls” section and tap “Clear Data.”

Step 4: Tap “Clear Shopping History.”

Step 5: Tap “Okay” on the confirmation window that appears to clear your shopping history.