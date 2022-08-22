Snapchat+: How to Choose Your Post View Emoji

At Social Media Week Europe , 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove , Ogilvy , Wendy's , Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.) .

Snap Inc.’s Snapchat+ subscription service gives subscribers access to a variety of exclusive and experimental features on the Snapchat platform. One of these features allows subscribers to set a “Post View Emoji” that will be shown to their friends after they’ve viewed a Snap the subscriber has sent.