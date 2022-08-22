Chat & Messaging

Snapchat+: How to Choose Your Post View Emoji

Subscribers can select the image that will appear after their friends view their Snaps

Snapchat+ subscribers can choose an emoji their friends will see after viewing their SnapsSnap Inc
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

8 seconds ago

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.).

Snap Inc.’s Snapchat+ subscription service gives subscribers access to a variety of exclusive and experimental features on the Snapchat platform. One of these features allows subscribers to set a “Post View Emoji” that will be shown to their friends after they’ve viewed a Snap the subscriber has sent.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Chat & Messaging

Snapchat+: How to Change the App’s Icon

By Brandy Shaul

Metaverse

Meta Metaverse Campaign Features East African Cycling Squad Team Amani

By David Cohen

A red pen with red tape across it, forming a red X.
Columnist Network

Restoring LGBTQ+ Brand Trust Is a Journey Built on Actions, Not Parades

By Graham Nolan

Three packets of Los the Pot noodles with the text, Proud to announce: No longer crap
Food & Beverage

This Unilever Product Is Marketing Itself as ‘No Longer Crap’

By Stephen Lepitak

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like

Why Marketers Can No Longer Ignore Data Governance

By Neustar

It’s Almost 2023—Why Is Bias in Ad Tech Still an Issue?

By Crystal Park, Head of B-to-B Marketing, IBM Watson Advertising

The New Golden Age of Television Advertising

By MNTN

If You Want to Navigate the New TV Landscape, Start by Shifting Your Mindset

By Kevin Arrix, SVP, DISH Media