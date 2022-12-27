Snapchat+: How to Change the App's Recording Frame

Snapchat’s Snapchat+ subscription service allows subscribers to change the appearance of the recording frame that appears on Snapchat’s camera screen as the user records videos.

Our guide will show you how to change the appearance of the recording frame from within the Snapchat mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Snapchat app on iOS.

Step 1: On your Snapchat profile, tap the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Snapchat+.”

Step 3: Tap “App Theme.”

Step 4: Tap “Recording Frame.”

Step 5: Tap one of the recording frame options to select it. Note: You can scroll down to view all of the available options.

Step 6: Tap outside of the “Recording Frame” window to close it.