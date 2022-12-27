Platforms

Snapchat+: How to Change the App's Recording Frame

Users can alter the way the camera screen looks as they record videos

Snapchat+ subscribers can customize the appearance of Snapchat's camera screenSnap Inc.
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

8 mins ago

Snapchat’s Snapchat+ subscription service allows subscribers to change the appearance of the recording frame that appears on Snapchat’s camera screen as the user records videos.

Our guide will show you how to change the appearance of the recording frame from within the Snapchat mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Snapchat app on iOS.

Step 1: On your Snapchat profile, tap the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Snapchat+.”

image

Step 3: Tap “App Theme.”

image

Step 4: Tap “Recording Frame.”

image

Step 5: Tap one of the recording frame options to select it. Note: You can scroll down to view all of the available options.

image

Step 6: Tap outside of the “Recording Frame” window to close it.

image

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles