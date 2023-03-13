Snapchat allows users to create Snaps using a timer feature. This feature works differently depending on whether users want to take a photo or video Snap.

If users want to take a photo Snap, the timer will cause the application to count down from three before automatically taking a photograph. If users want to take a video Snap, they can set the timer so the app will count down from three and then automatically record for a desired length of time before stopping.

