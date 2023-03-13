Get the scoop from strategic media pros at Disney, YouTube and more just in time for upfront season at Convergent TV, March 21–22. Learn more.
Snapchat allows users to create Snaps using a timer feature. This feature works differently depending on whether users want to take a photo or video Snap.
If users want to take a photo Snap, the timer will cause the application to count down from three before automatically taking a photograph. If users want to take a video Snap, they can set the timer so the app will count down from three and then automatically record for a desired length of time before stopping.
