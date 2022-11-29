Snap Wants Employees Back in the Office 4 Days Per Week Starting in February

Snapchat has a ghost for an icon, but Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel wants to see more living human beings in the company’s offices.

Spiegel wrote in a memo to Snap employees, reviewed by Alex Barinka of Bloomberg, “I believe that spending more time together in person will help us to achieve our full potential,” mandating an average of four or more days per week in the office for full-time employees, starting in February 2023, with some flexibility for tasks such as client meetings counting toward office time.

Snap did not respond to a request for comment

“What each of us may sacrifice in terms of our individual convenience, I believe we will reap in terms of our collective success,” Spiegel wrote.

Barinka reported that the new policy applies to employees in all 30 of the company’s offices worldwide, and an exceptions process is being developed for those seeking to work remotely as their default.

Spiegel concluded in his memo, “We’ve been working this way for so long that I’m afraid we’ve forgotten what we’ve lost—and what we could gain—by spending more time together. I believe that ‘default together,’ while retaining flexibility for our team members, will help us to accelerate our growth and deliver on our strategic priorities of growing our community, reaccelerating our revenue growth and leading in augmented reality.”