Snap Taps Meta’s Ty Ahmad-Taylor for New Role of VP, Organic Growth and Product Marketing

Ty Ahmad-Taylor joined Snap Inc. in the newly created position of vice president of organic growth and product marketing.

He had been vp of product marketing at Meta since 2017, leading an 800-person organizations across product/engineering and sales, which is similar to his new role at Snap.

Ahmad-Taylor will oversee advertising and revenue product marketing and lead the company’s go-to-market and product strategy around its advertising business. He will also work on organic growth.

He reports to senior vp of growth Jacob Andreou.

Prior to Meta, Ahmad-Taylor served as CEO of THX, vp of smart TV services at Samsung and founder and CEO of FanFeedr.

He joins other recent monetization-related hires, including: president of the Asia-Pacific region Ajit Mohan, formerly vp of India at Meta; president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa Ronan Harris, formerly vp and managing director of the U.K. and Ireland at Google; vp of ads engineering Biswanath Panda, formerly senior engineering director at Google focused on direct-response advertising; and vp of ads product Lars Hirsch, who had been ads director at Google.

Snap also promoted Jerry Hunter to chief operating officer last August, from senior vp of engineering.

Hunter said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Ty to the Snap team. Ty has a strong track record scaling products in our space, and I look forward to our work together to align our offerings and teams around customer success.”