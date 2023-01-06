Snap Camera Desktop App to Be Phased Out Jan. 25

Snap Inc. is pulling the plug Jan. 25 on its Snap Camera desktop application, which debuted in October 2018 as a way for Snapchatters to use the platform’s filters during video calls on other platforms.

The company said in a support post that the desktop app will no longer be available for download or use as of Jan. 25, adding that people can still use lenses on their PCs via Snapchat for Web and suggesting that users uninstall the app, go to their video settings and change the camera source from Snap Camera to their default camera.

Snap further clarified in a tweet from the Snap AR account, “We’re adjusting our web-based investments for the augmented reality creator and developer community to focus on expanding access to Camera Kit for Web.”