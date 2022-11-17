Sandhya Devanathan Becomes Head of Meta India

Looking to stabilize its business in India following the departures of three key executives, Meta said Thursday that Sandhya Devanathan is being promoted to head and vice president of Meta India.

Devanathan joined then-Facebook in 2016, helping to build out its businesses and teams in Singapore and Vietnam and its ecommerce initiatives in Southeast Asia, before being named vp, gaming for the Asia-Pacific region in April 2020.

She succeeds Ajit Mohan, who left the company earlier this month to become president of the Asia-Pacific region business at Snap Inc.

Two more executives from the country left Meta earlier this week: WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and India public policy head Rajiv Aggarwal

In her new role, Devanathan will report to vp of the Asia-Pacific region Dan Neary and be tasked with spearheading the company’s India charter and strengthening strategic relationships with advertisers, brands, creators and partners to drive revenue growth in key channels in the country.

She also serves as executive sponsor for Women@APAC at Meta, as well as global lead for the Play Forward initiative to improve diversity representation in the gaming industry.

Meta chief business officer Marne Levine said in a statement, “India is at the forefront of digital adoption, and Meta has launched many of our top products, such as Reels and business messaging, in India first. We are proud to have recently launched JioMart on WhatsApp, which is our first end-to-end shopping experience in India. I’m pleased to welcome Sandhya as our new leader for India. Sandhya has a proven track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional and inclusive teams, driving product innovation and building strong partnerships. We are thrilled to have her lead Meta’s continued growth in India.”