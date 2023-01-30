Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Your brand could host an arena-sized Super Bowl event that half of the attendees have trouble remembering in the morning, or it could curate a slightly more intimate affair that sets up its business calendar for the rest of the year.

A Rolling Stone event at the Big Game headlined by Lil Wayne may have received the big party treatment in years past. But this year’s Rolling Stone Live at Super Bowl 57 in Arizona is content with a coterie of roughly 1,500 that gives celebrities and brands a chance to make an impact without feeling overwhelmed.

Organized by Rolling Stone and sports-marketing agency Talent Resources Sports (TRS)—which pairs professional athletes with brands and returns to the event after a four-year hiatus—the party features Lil Wayne as its headliner and performances by Travis Scott, Robin Thicke and DJ Irie.

It also spotlights brand partners including Vivid Seats, Diageo, Ace of Spades, Body Armor, Hemper, Weedmaps, Jardin and Aviator Nation. While the event raises funds for the American Cancer Society, it also allows both Rolling Stone and TRS time with professional sports team owners, C-suite executives, athletes and A-list celebrities.

“When you look at all of the incredible impact and influence that Super Bowl weekend has from a media outlet standpoint—celebrities, interview, influencers, brands, who are all present in various ways—it’s an incredible space for us to be in as a heritage brand,” said Brian Szejika, publisher and evp of global partnerships at Rolling Stone.

By restricting their Super Bowl event to a focused few, Rolling Stone and TRS ensure that they’re reaching the right people—who are then sharing their experiences with the right audiences.

“We’re not trying to just fill a room with people,” said David Spencer, co-founder of TRS. “This enables us to handhold people in our network at the event to meet one another, and then create not only relationships throughout the year, but business throughout the year.”

Playing the long game

Rolling Stone has hosted an event on Super Bowl weekend in one form or another since Super Bowl 46 in Indianapolis back in 2012. With the exception of Super Bowl 55 in Tampa in 2021.

Big Sean, Diplo and Nas showed up to the festivities in Houston in 2017. Migos, T-Pain and Busta Rhymes passed the mic in Minnesota for the 2018 installment. Just prior to the pandemic in 2020, DJ Khaled brought out Noreaga, French Montana, Fat Joe and Diddy for a Super Bowl party on South Beach.

But as much as Szejika remembers those shows and their atmosphere, he also thinks back to DoorDash handing out food from local restaurants to guests in Los Angeles last year. He recalls Rolling Stone’s four-year deal with Mercedes-Benz that featured the automaker launching new models at the Super Bowl through the publication’s Twitch stream. With Rolling Stone and TRS holding the crowd to 1,200 to 1,500 people—compared to the 5,000 to 10,000 crowds at Super Bowl events hosted by DirecTV, EA Sports, Rob Gronkowski—they’re hoping that an exclusive gathering akin to GQ’s Met Gala-eque Super Bowl event plays well with both brands and influencers.

“We keep it to a very well-curated set of sponsorship brands and partners, and they have an incredible opportunity to interact on a more one-on-one basis, with an influential set of consumers, fans, artists, et cetera, throughout the night.,” Szejika said. “On the the media side, we have turned it into a content output opportunity in terms of photography, social media and brand takeovers.”

If Rolling Stone puts on a successful show for partners at the Big Game, they’re more likely to stick around for its four-night showcase at South by Southwest a month later, festival season throughout the Summer, its Life is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas in September … all before the next Super Bowl in Las Vegas in 2024.

The big comeback

TRS first joined Rolling Stone’s event during the last Arizona Super Bowl in 2015. TRS brought Charlie XCX and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler to the party as it tried to cover the breadth of Rolling Stone’s generational and cultural reach.

In 2019, however, Penske Media Corporation completed its takeover of Rolling Stone and decided to handle the Super Bowl party internally. That led to a four-year absence for TRS until this year, when the publication realized that the Super Bowl event didn’t directly support its editorial strategy the way that some of its other events did. That opened the door for TRS’ return to the Rolling Stone event, and it’s coming back strong.

TRS pulled in Lil Wayne as a headliner, but also has NFL sponsor Diageo bringing brands including Crown Royal (which is getting a Super Bowl ad this year), Don Julio, Ketel One and Tanqueray. They’ve attracted LVMH’s Armand de Brignac—the Champagne better known as Ace of Spades—as the sponsor for the event’s private lounge. They load up the event because, as with Rolling Stone, it serves as a marketing opportunity for brands, celebrities and TRS itself.

Talent Resources Sports co-founders David Spencer, left, and Michael Heller are teaming with Rolling Stone for the first time since Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis. Talent Resources Sports

TRS’s year-round business is matching up athletes with brands, so turning a Super Bowl event into a networking session for celebrities, athletes, businesspeople and marketers in some ways makes more sense than setting a lineup, stocking the bars an opening the gates.

“We’ve also built and bolstered our network over the past 10 years,” TRS’ Spencer said. “I was on the phone with an NFL team owner who’s not only looking to come to our events, but asking ‘How can you help elevate my team off the field and give us a presence at the Super Bowl through the noise?’”