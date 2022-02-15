Presented By Augmented Reality Resh Sidhu Named Global Director of Snap’s Arcadia AR Creative Studio She had been chief creative officer at Barbarian following stints with AKQA, Framestore Resh Sidhu was named as one of Adweek’s Creative 100 last JuneSnap Inc. By David Cohen2 seconds ago Resh Sidhu joined Snap Inc. as global director of Arcadia, the augmented reality creative studio that debuted last October. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Independent Agencies Cross-Cultural Agency BeautifulBeast Launches in Dallas and Miami By Kyle O’Brien Video Consumption Increased 121% Since 2019, per Wistia’s State of Video Report Platforms Reddit Taps Tinuiti as Its First Independent Agency Partner By David Cohen Programming & Performance Super Bowl 56 Ratings Soar to 112.3 Million After Last Year’s Decline By Jason Lynch Microlearning View All Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers? Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care You Might Like Brands Seem to Be Talking More and More About Love… But What Does That Really Mean? By Sheena Vira These Are the Audience Segments at the Forefront of a Rapidly Changing Streaming Video Landscape By Robert Norman 6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari Is Gen Z Loyal? By Student Beans