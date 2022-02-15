Augmented Reality

Resh Sidhu Named Global Director of Snap’s Arcadia AR Creative Studio

She had been chief creative officer at Barbarian following stints with AKQA, Framestore

Resh Sidhu was named as one of Adweek’s Creative 100 last JuneSnap Inc.
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

2 seconds ago

Resh Sidhu joined Snap Inc. as global director of Arcadia, the augmented reality creative studio that debuted last October.

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Independent Agencies

Cross-Cultural Agency BeautifulBeast Launches in Dallas and Miami

By Kyle O’Brien


Video Consumption Increased 121% Since 2019, per Wistia’s State of Video Report

Platforms

Reddit Taps Tinuiti as Its First Independent Agency Partner

By David Cohen

Programming & Performance

Super Bowl 56 Ratings Soar to 112.3 Million After Last Year’s Decline

By Jason Lynch

Microlearning
View All


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like


Brands Seem to Be Talking More and More About Love… But What Does That Really Mean?

By Sheena Vira


These Are the Audience Segments at the Forefront of a Rapidly Changing Streaming Video Landscape

By Robert Norman


6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV

By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari


Is Gen Z Loyal?

By Student Beans