Reddit to Set Up Shop at CES 2023 With Future Tellers Installation

Reddit is gearing up for its first ever CES activation with plans to release new research at CES 2023 in Las Vegas Jan. 5 through 8.

CES attendees can expect the following at Reddit’s Future Tellers installation, which will be located in the Alsace Ballroom of the Wynn Hotel from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Thursday, Jan. 5, and Friday, Jan. 6:

A tea bar that showcases key vertical-focused conversations and threads on Reddit—from media and entertainment to Web3—that are driving opinions and culture, demonstrating the origins of these trends within Reddit communities and helping marketers predict what’s coming next. Prediction Challenge: Guests can try their hand at telling the future themselves and see how their predictions stack up against those of the Reddit community.

Reddit said in a blog post Thursday, “Want to know the next ‘big thing’ in tech innovation? Or keep a finger on the pulse of tomorrow’s trends? Look no further than Reddit, a digital crystal ball full of the communities and conversations that are shaping the future. It may be hard to believe it, but our r/bitcoin community was established in 2010 and, to put that into context, that’s the same year the first iPad was released. What’s more, r/electricvehicles started in 2009 and r/smarthome in 2013, many years before either of the technologies became mainstream, so there’s no denying that Reddit users have long pointed us to what’s coming next.”

Nearly one-half of Redditors identify as tech enthusiasts, and 45% consider themselves early adopters, and Reddit said its research shows that Redditors believe the future is closer than it seems, and that divisive concepts and innovations such as biometrics-driven technology, drones and the metaverse are here to stay.

Redditors also see great promise in the future’s ability to optimize people’s lives through developments such as DNA-personalized vitamins, sleep tracking and smart glasses and toothbrushes.

Reddit director of global insights Rob Gaige wrote in the blog post, “Reddit is a place where people come to form and inform opinions. There’s a level of richness to the conversations taking place that tell us so much about the world around us and how people are thinking and feeling—Reddit communities provide an unofficial (and free) market research group on any given topic. However, not everyone knows how to navigate this information, and with this research, we aim to help brands understand how their audiences are showing up today in order to better plan for tomorrow.”