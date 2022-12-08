Reddit Recap 2022: Redditors Embraced Their Mistakes, Learned About Global Events

Reddit released its Reddit Recap 2022 Thursday, taking a deep dive into the more than 430 million posts (up 14% compared with 2021) and roughly 2.5 billion comments (up 7% year-over-year) on its platform through November.
The company wrote in its introduction, “Our annual Reddit Recap is here. With more than 100,000 active communities from around the world across Reddit, there are a lot of conversations happening in any given moment. So, we jump in our very own wayback machine to provide insight into 2022’s most memorable moments, highlight our most active communities and reveal the biggest conversation drivers on Reddit and beyond.”
One trend that emerged was Redditors embracing their humanness and normalizing their mistakes, as r/tifu, which stands for “today I fucked up,” jumped to No. 27 on the list of most viewed communities from No. 47 last year, while the top spot on the list went to r/amitheasshole, followed by r/AskReddit.
Reddit noted that r/AskMen and r/AskWomen saw respective 59% and 52% year-over-year increases in views as people sought honest conversations, from inspiring quotes to quality of life.
Wholesome content also resonated with Redditors, as r/mademesmile saw a 45% year-over-year rise in views, bumping it up to the No. 38 most views subreddit overall.
Redditors showed interest in events across the globe, with r/worldnews becoming the third-most-viewed community and r/Ukraine seeing its views count skyrocket by 76,000% from 2021, to 1.8 billion, with more than 6 million posts and comments this year.
Moving even further from home, r/space climbed from No. 11 to No. 4 with a 79% year-over-year leap in views.
Redditors embraced climate change and taking action on it rather than simply discussing it, with large jumps in views by communities including r/climateoffensive, r/guerillagardening and r/nolawns.
Reddit brought back its r/place April Fools’ stunt after a five-year hiatus, during which a single Redditor can only place a single tile every five minutes, and the platform said that during the 87-hour run for this edition of r/place, Redditors from 236 countries and territories worldwide contributed more than 160 million tiles, making it No 16 on the list of most-viewed subreddits, as well as the most upvoted post of the year.
The 2022 r/place tallied over 1.1 billion views, more than 157 million total canvas views, over 10.4 million Redditors who placed tiles and more than 5.9 million tiles placed per hour at the peak of activity.
The most upvoted posts on Reddit in 2022 were:
- r/place, Full screenshot of r/place 2022, 434,300
- r/interestingasfuck, In 1996 Ukraine handed over nuclear weapons to Russia “in exchange for a guarantee never to be threatened or invaded,” 403,500
- r/mademesmile, he finally got his acorn, 379,800
- r/aww, Man stops to rescue kitten, gets ambushed by platoon, 357,200
- r/place, Place has ended., 353,700
The year’s most upvoted Ask Me Anything sessions were:
- r/movies, Hello, I’m Nicolas Cage and welcome to Ask Me Anything, 238,500
- r/iama, I am Jon Stewart, host of The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV+, and I’m here to talk with you about the stock market. AMA!, 72,800
- r/iama, I’m Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and author of “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic.” Ask Me Anything., 48,900
- r/iama, I’m LeVar Burton, host of LeVar Burton Reads. AMA!, 48,700
- r/comics, Hello, my name is Zach Stafford, I make extra fabulous, deogie, and Pervis comics. I have been making comics for ten years and I’m finally making a book! AMA, 48,600
