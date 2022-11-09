Reddit Begins Rollout of Community Muting

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Reddit began rolling out a new community muting feature on its mobile applications Wednesday, aimed at giving Redditors more control over their experience on its platform.

When a user mutes a community, that community’s posts will be removed from their notifications and their Home/Popular feeds, including Home feed recommendations.

The feature is starting out on Android and iOS, with plans to roll it out to desktop, as well as to other surfaces on the platforms, including All, Discover and the Full Bleed Player.

Redditors can still comment, post in and view communities they’ve muted, as well as reverse their decisions at any time in the settings menu.

Up to 1,000 communities can be muted, and there are three ways to do so: via settings, via the three dots in the top right of the community page and via the three dots on the top right of Popular and Home. More information is available here.