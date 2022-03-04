Platforms

Reddit Bans Links to Russian State-Controlled Media Outlets

Meta pledges $15 million to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and neighboring countries

Reddit will continue to not allow ads targeting Russia or from any entity based in Russia
By David Cohen

11 mins ago

Reddit said Friday that it disallowed links to Russian state-controlled media outlets across its platform.

