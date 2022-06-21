Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Reaching and Attracting Multicultural Audiences

Leaning into the minority of today, majority of tomorrow mindset 

Adweek
Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

1 min ago

The common denominator in all upfront discussions is finding the most successful formats to attract existing and new audiences while being aware of new offerings that might widen a media platform and a brand’s market and base. Heineken’s senior brand director of marketing Oscar Martinez and GM’s director of diversity marketing and development, Tarshena Armstrong, joined Adweek’s Elevate: Hispanic TV Summit to discuss multicultural media investments, allocating buying and spending in this space and as a result, properly engaging the multicultural audience.   

Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower is a freelance writer for Adweek.

