Reaching and Attracting Multicultural Audiences

The common denominator in all upfront discussions is finding the most successful formats to attract existing and new audiences while being aware of new offerings that might widen a media platform and a brand’s market and base. Heineken’s senior brand director of marketing Oscar Martinez and GM’s director of diversity marketing and development, Tarshena Armstrong, joined Adweek’s Elevate: Hispanic TV Summit to discuss multicultural media investments, allocating buying and spending in this space and as a result, properly engaging the multicultural audience.