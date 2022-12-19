Market Research

As the Platforms Stumble, Some Publishers See Increased Ad Spend

Exclusive Adweek data shows how marketers plan to adjust their marketing mix next year

According to Adweek data, 68% of marketers plan to maintain the portion of their ad spend going to publishers or increase it in 2023.Adweek/Getty Images
By Mark Stenberg

6 mins ago

For nearly a decade, the digital advertising ecosystem has been dominated by a handful of social media platforms, whose data-rich targeting, ease of use and reliable performance revolutionized the field.

But according to proprietary data collected for Adweek by executive research firm NewtonX, a confluence of emerging factors has loosened the platforms’ stranglehold on the industry, putting some publishers in a position to benefit.

Results from the study, which polled 80 digital advertising decision-makers in early November, found that 55% of marketers plan to increase their ad budgets next year, and 45% intend to keep their allocation of spend between publishers and platforms the same.

Headshot of Mark Stenberg

Mark Stenberg

Mark Stenberg is Adweek's senior media reporter.

