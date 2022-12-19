As the Platforms Stumble, Some Publishers See Increased Ad Spend

For nearly a decade, the digital advertising ecosystem has been dominated by a handful of social media platforms, whose data-rich targeting, ease of use and reliable performance revolutionized the field.

But according to proprietary data collected for Adweek by executive research firm NewtonX, a confluence of emerging factors has loosened the platforms’ stranglehold on the industry, putting some publishers in a position to benefit.

Results from the study, which polled 80 digital advertising decision-makers in early November, found that 55% of marketers plan to increase their ad budgets next year, and 45% intend to keep their allocation of spend between publishers and platforms the same.